Ex-priest alleges Mexican cardinal didn't report abuse

MEXICO CITY — Jun 2, 2017, 3:35 PM ET
FILE - In this February 5, 2014 file photo, former Catholic priest Alberto Athie holds up a book he coauthored, about the founder of the Legionnaires of Christ, Marcial Maciel, during a news conference in Mexico City. In press conference on Friday, June 2 2017, Athie said that Mexico City’s archbishop Norberto Rivera violated the law by not informing authorities outside the church about at least 15 cases of abusive priests. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

A former Roman Catholic priest alleges that Mexico City's archbishop violated the law by not informing authorities outside the church about at least 15 cases of abusive priests.

Alberto Athie says that Cardinal Norberto Rivera first mentioned the cases publicly in December. In defending himself against accusations that he protected abusive priests, Rivera said he had referred at least 15 cases to the Vatican.

Athie filed a complaint on Friday with the Attorney General's Office, saying that Mexican law required such cases also be reported to law enforcement.

Archdiocese spokesman Hugo Valdemar said the cases Rivera referenced occurred before the law changed in 2013. He says that the archdiocese has notified authorities about three cases since then.

Athie said he did not know which cases Rivera was referring to.