Priest shot dead in Mexico marks 2nd clerical murder in week

Roman Catholic authorities in Mexico say a priest has been killed in the west-central state of Jalisco, the second cleric slain in the country this week.

The Catholic Multimedia Center says that 33-year-old Juan Miguel Contreras Garcia was shot dead late Friday in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, on the outskirts of Guadalajara.

It said Saturday that early reports indicate he was killed by unidentified attackers in the parish office while performing the sacrament of penance.

According to the center, at least four priests have been slain in Mexico this year and 23 have been murdered since 2012. It says Mexico leads Latin America in the killings of priests.

On Wednesday, Rev. Ruben Alcantara Diaz was stabbed to death in his church on the outskirts of Mexico City.