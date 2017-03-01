Prime minister rules out attending Sydney Gay Mardi Gras

Australia's prime minister says he won't attend this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following a furor over his change of stance on same-sex marriage.

Malcolm Turnbull last year became Australia's first serving prime minister to attend the annual street parade that is staged in his wealthy electoral division, angering the most conservative elements of his ruling party.

But the Sydney gay community became split over whether he would be welcome at the event on Saturday due to his conservative government's policy on gay marriage.

Turnbull said Thursday that while he strongly supported the Mardi Gras, he will be traveling on Saturday.

Turnbull has long been a vocal supporter of gay marriage. But same-sex marriage advocates want his government to allow Parliament to vote to legalize gay marriage.