Principal resigns after student reporters raise concerns

An incoming Kansas high school principal has resigned after student reporters raised questions about her credentials.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun ( http://bit.ly/2oBmgVE ) reports that school board members voted Tuesday to accept Amy Robertson's resignation as Pittsburg High School's principal.

The main concern stemmed from her receiving her masters and doctoral degrees from Corlinns University, an unaccredited, online school. Robertson says she received her degrees before the university lost accreditation.

Superintendent Destry Brown praised the reporters with the student newspaper, The Booster Redux, saying: "Our kids ask questions and don't just accept something because somebody told them."

Brown says the district will likely make changes to its vetting process.

An anonymously circulated letter also raised questions about Robertson's qualifications. Robertson is currently working in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.