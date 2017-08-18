Pro-government assembly in Venezuela takes congress' powers

Venezuela's pro-government constitutional assembly is taking over powers of the opposition-led congress.

Delegates to the all-powerful assembly unanimously approved a decree Friday giving it the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues affecting Venezuela's security and sovereignty.

The dramatic move follows a refusal by the congressional leadership to swear an oath of loyalty to the assembly, whose election the oppositition considers illegitimate.

The government has argued that opposition lawmakers behind months of anti-government protests are working with the U.S. to violently oust President Nicolas Maduro.