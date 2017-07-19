Prosecutors file murder charges against IS killings suspect

German prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of participating in the killing of six captives of the Islamic State group in Syria.

Harry Sarfo, a 28-year-old German, was convicted last year by a Hamburg court of membership in a terrorist organization. He was given three years in prison, with judges saying his comprehensive testimony had counted in his favor.

Prosecutors launched a new case after a video published by the Washington Post showed Sarfo appearing to take an active role in executions. The new indictment announced Wednesday relates to the public execution of six people in a square in Palmyra in June 2015.

Prosecutors say he led one of the captives to the execution site and prevented others from fleeing.