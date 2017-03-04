Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists

Prosecutors say a New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad.

Elvis Redzepagic was due in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

It's not immediately clear whether the Commack (KOH'-mak) resident has a lawyer who can comment on the charges. There was no immediate answer to phone or email messages to his relatives.

Prosecutors say Redzepagic communicated with someone he thought was an extremist fighter in Syria, then traveled to Turkey in July 2015 and repeatedly tried to cross the border. Prosecutors say he then traveled to Jordan last August.