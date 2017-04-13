Fifth protester killed as Venezuela unrest intensifies

Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.

The public prosecutor's office says it will investigate the death of 36 year-old Miguel Colmenares. He was shot at a protest in the central city of Barquisimeto Tuesday,

Gruseny Calderon was killed during the same protest. Congressman Alfonso Marquina says the 32 year-old protester was injured by rubber bullets that pierced his lung and liver.

The protests have also claimed the lives of two college students and a 13 year-old.

More street demonstrations are expected Thursday. While middle class neighborhoods are often the site of demonstrations, this most recent wave of unrest is for the first time sparking protests in the slums that have historically been bastions of support for the socialist government.