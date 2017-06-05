Puerto Rico mayor accused of sexual harassment resigns

A Puerto Rico mayor accused of sexually harassing a policewoman who filed a complaint against him is resigning.

Hector O'Neill submitted a letter Monday stepping down after more than two decades as mayor of the wealthy city of Guaynabo just southwest of the U.S. island's capital.

His action came months after Puerto Rico's governor and many of its citizens demanded his resignation. Officials last month indefinitely suspended O'Neill and demanded he turn over any government property, including cars and cellphones.

Authorities are investigating claims that O'Neill paid nearly a half million dollars to the police officer and her boyfriend.

O'Neill has said that the case was privately resolved and that no public funds were used.