Puerto Rico Releases Fresh Data, Says Crisis Is More Dire

The office of Puerto Rico's new governor says new economic data shows the island's economic crisis is even worse than previously believed.

The report made public on Tuesday states that the island's Department of Education has a $230 million deficit, and that the Highway Authority owes suppliers more than $500 million. The report also states that Puerto Rico's largest public university has $91 million deposited in the Government Development Bank that it cannot access because of an ongoing debt moratorium.

In addition, officials say the bank that oversees the island's debt transactions turned over its routing number last April and has not issued a check since.

The data was released by the administration of Puerto Rico's former governor as part of transition hearings.