Puerto Rico university to reopen after two-month strike

Puerto Rico's largest public university is reopening after a two-month student strike that led to the resignation of its president.

Students on Monday voted to end a strike that began in late March to protest $450 million in proposed budget cuts sought by a federal control board overseeing finances of the island's government.

A court previously ordered officials to reopen the university on May 11 and has issued nearly $30,000 in penalties since that date. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education also placed eight of 11 University of Puerto Rico campuses on probation in part because of the strike.

The island's governor is seeking $200 million in cuts at the university.

The university's previous president and several other top-level officials resigned in February to protest the budget cuts.