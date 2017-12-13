Under Putin, Russia increases clout in the Middle East

President Vladimir Putin was seeking to save his ally from imminent collapse when Russia launched a military campaign in Syria two years ago.

He has since achieved that and more, emerging as a key stakeholder in the Middle East, one who has brokered deals with many of its key players — from Iran to Saudi Arabia to Turkey and Israel.

Russia's regional footprint today comes with a degree of clout that even the Soviet Union, which depended on a handful of Arab allies, couldn't dream of during the Cold War era.

Putin's success in the region was on full display on Monday, with the confident and upbeat leader moving between Syria, Egypt and Turkey in a whirlwind tour days announcing he will seek re-election for another six-year term in March.