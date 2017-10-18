Qatar ruler urges end to trade embargo, calls for talks

Qatar's emir has urged neighboring states to lift an "unfair" 4-month-old trade embargo and said he's ready to open talks to end the diplomatic crisis.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Wednesday with Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and spoke during a joint news conference at a presidential palace in Bogor.

The emir said, "We are all brothers and we have suffered losses due to this crisis."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar on June 5 due to its alleged support for extremist groups in the region and its close ties with Iran, their regional foe. They also launched an economic embargo.

Indonesia has said all sides in the dispute should exercise restraint.