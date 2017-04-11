Questions remain about specifics of US policy toward Syria

U.S. allies appear to be moving ahead with their own policies for dealing with Syria after attempts by top Trump administration officials to articulate a plan leave key questions unresolved.

The attention on Syria comes in the wake of U.S. missile strikes on President Bashar Assad's military.

Left unclear in spite of American officials' statements is whether Assad must relinquish power, how displaced Syrians would be protected and when the U.S. might feel compelled to take further action.

President Donald Trump ordered the strikes last week in reaction to Assad's use of chemical weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has raised fresh expectations for aggressive U.S. action in Syria and elsewhere. Yet Trump has consistently indicated he prefers not pursuing a more interventionist foreign policy on preventing atrocities.