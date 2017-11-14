Quotes from US President Donald Trump's Asian tour

President Donald Trump has finished his first trip to Asia as leader of the United States. His 12-day tour included stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Here is some of what he has had to say:

Nov. 14:

"We've had a tremendously successful trip. Tremendous amounts of work was done on trade."

To reporters before leaving from the Philippines for home.

Nov. 13:

"A lot of people said it's almost physically impossible for someone to go through 12 days. Anybody that took the bet, pick up your money, OK?"

In reference to his stamina during the Asia trip, aboard Air Force One.

Nov. 12:

"I believe that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. . As to whether I believe it, I'm with our agencies. As currently led by fine people, I believe very much in our intelligence agencies."

In Hanoi, Vietnam.

Nov. 10:

"We will no longer tolerate the audacious theft of intellectual property. We will confront the destructive practices of forcing businesses to surrender their technology to the state and forcing them into joint ventures in exchange for market access. We will address the massive subsidizing of industries through colossal state-owned enterprises that put private competitors out of business, all the time."

Without identifying China, a series of allegations the U.S. has lodged against the country, in a speech to CEOs on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

Nov. 9:

"I don't blame China. After all, who can blame a country who can take advantage of another country for the benefit of its own citizens? I give China great credit. But in actuality, I do blame our past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow."

In reference to China's large trade surplus with the United States, at a joint appearance in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nov. 8:

"Do not underestimate us. And do not try us. ... The weapons you're acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

Addressing North Korea in a speech in Seoul to South Korea's National Assembly.

Nov. 7:

"It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world."

At a joint news conference in Seoul with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Nov. 6:

"The era of strategic patience was over. Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years."

Regarding North Korea, at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Nov. 5:

"The relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. ... And I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

Describing U.S.-Japan ties before a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.