Raised South Korean ferry Sewol heading to port

South Korea says a corroding 6,800-ton ferry raised from the bottom of the sea last week is heading to port, where it will be searched for the remains of nine missing passengers from a 2014 sinking that killed 304.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said a heavy lift transport vessel carrying the ferry Sewol departed early Friday and is expected to reach a port in Mokpo in the afternoon.

Finding the remains of the missing victims would bring a measure of closure to one of the country's deadliest disasters.

Most of those who died when the Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, were teenagers on a school trip, triggering a national outpouring of grief and outrage over what was seen as poor rescue efforts by the government.