Ex-rebel commander Timochenko to run for Colombia presidency

Guerrillas from Colombia's once-largest rebel gray once say their former top commander Rodrigo Londono will run for the presidency of the South American nation in next year's election.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the leaders of the political movement started by the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Londono is better known by his alias Timochenko

The FARC, as both the rebel group and its party are known, also announced some of the individuals who will fill 10 seats in congress its political movement is guaranteed on a temporary basis as part of last year's peace deal.

Polls show that many Colombians remain skeptical of the former rebels' commitment to peace and want them banned from entering politics until they confess their war crimes to special peace tribunals.