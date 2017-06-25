Rebels kill 1 Indian soldier, wound 3 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Jun 25, 2017, 10:52 AM ET
Indian paramilitary officers carry the coffin of slain officer Shab Shukla during a wreath laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Sunday, June. 25, 2017. Shukla was killed after rebels fighting against Indian rule attacked a paramilitarThe Associated Press
Indian paramilitary officers carry the coffin of slain officer Shab Shukla during a wreath laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Sunday, June. 25, 2017. Shukla was killed after rebels fighting against Indian rule attacked a paramilitary vehicle on Saturday, a paramilitary spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Indian security forces put an outskirt of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, under security lockdown as they battled two rebels who took shelter in a school building after killing one paramilitary officer and wounding another soldier.

Rajesh Yadav, an Indian paramilitary force spokesman, said the insurgents attacked a paramilitary patrol vehicle with gunfire on a key highway connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India on Saturday. They were killed in gunbattles that raged until late Sunday.

Yadav said two Indian army commandos also were wounded in exchange of gunfire on Sunday.

Indian forces cordoned off a 10-kilometer (6-mile) area after local residents clashed with government forces on Saturday to help the insurgents escape the trap. It was reopened for traffic later Sunday.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir's independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies.