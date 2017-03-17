UN: Rebels turn in first 140 weapons in Colombia peace deal

Colombia's largest rebel group has handed over 140 weapons to United Nations observers as part of an historic peace agreement.

Under the accord, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia agreed to turn over 30 percent of its arsenal by March 1. But delays in setting up the 26 rural camps where nearly 7,000 rebels are now gathered meant not all the containers designed to hold the weapons were ready.

Instead, rebels began registering their individual arms while authorities prepared an inventory of the arsenal.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Colombia announced Friday the first individual arms had officially been surrendered.

Army Gen. Javier Florez said the current FARC arms inventory accounts for 14,000 weapons, including 11,000 rifles.

President Juan Manuel Santos says the weapons handoff will "assure a stable peace."