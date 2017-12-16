Remains of exiled Italian king to be returned after 70 years

ROME — Dec 16, 2017, 1:54 PM ET
A view of the chapel of San Bernardo inside the Basilica of the Vicoforte sanctuary, where the corpse of Queen Elena di Savoia was received and where the remains of King Vittorio Emanuele III of Savoia will be placed, in Vicoforte, near Cuneo in the The Associated Press
A view of the chapel of San Bernardo inside the Basilica of the Vicoforte sanctuary, where the corpse of Queen Elena di Savoia was received and where the remains of King Vittorio Emanuele III of Savoia will be placed, in Vicoforte, near Cuneo in the Piedmont region, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. The remains of exiled King Victor Emmanuel III, whose rule through two world wars eventually ended Italy's monarchy, are expected to be returned soon to a family mausoleum near Turin. The announcement Saturday from the Sanctuary of Vicoforte came hours after the remains of the king's wife, Queen Elena, were secretly transferred to the sanctuary from Montpellier, France. (Rafaele Sasso/ANSA via AP)

An Italian church says the remains of exiled King Victor Emmanuel III, whose rule through two world wars eventually ended Italy's monarchy, are expected to be returned to a family mausoleum near Turin.

The announcement Saturday from the Sanctuary of Vicoforte came hours after the remains of the king's wife, Queen Elena, were secretly transferred to the sanctuary from Montpellier, France.

Victor Emmanuel ruled Italy from 1900-1946, when he abdicated in favor of his son, Umberto I, Italy's last king. He died in 1947 while in exile in Alexandria, Egypt, where his remains still reside.

Italy's post-World War II constitution barred male descendants of the royal House of Savoy from Italian soil as punishment for Victor Emmanuel's support of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The ban was lifted in 2002.

Comments