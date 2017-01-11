Report: 22 Injured in Serbia Train Collision

Serbia's state television says two trains have collided in the country's north, injuring 22 people.

The state broadcaster said the accident took place Wednesday evening when a passenger train hit a cargo train near the northern city of Novi Sad.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Blic daily newspaper says the extreme winter weather that has gripped Serbia since last week may have been a factor.

A child was among the people injured. Emergency doctors in Novi Sad say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Local media say train traffic in northern Serbia toward neighboring Hungary has been suspended.