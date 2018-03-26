Report: Bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen show Iranian aid

A new report says roadside bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen bear similarities to others used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and by insurgents in Iraq and Bahrain.

Conflict Armament Research says that suggests at the least an Iranian influence in the bombs' manufacture.

The report, released on Monday, comes as the West and United Nations researchers accuse Iran of supplying arms to Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who have held the country's capital since September 2014.

Those weapons allegedly include ballistic missile technology used to target Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition of Arab nations backed by the U.S. that is stuck in a stalemate war with the Houthis.

Iran has long denied supplying arms to the Houthis, and its U.N. mission is dismissing the new report.