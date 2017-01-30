Report: French Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran

Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that France's foreign minister has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit.

The Monday report said Jean-Marc Ayrault will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as other Iranian officials.

Dozens of executives from French companies are accompanying Ayrault to sign business deals with Iranian clients.

This is the first visit by a foreign minister of a world power since the new U.S. administration took office.

In 2015, Laurent Fabius — Ayrault's predecessor — visited Tehran following a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The deal capped Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Many officials from European countries have visited Iran since the deal went into effect last year.