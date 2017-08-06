Report: Iranian soldier opens fire at air base, wounds 10

A semi-official Iranian news agency says a soldier has opened fire on his colleagues, wounding 10 of them at a military air base.

The report Sunday by the Mehr news agency offered no motive for the attack. State media did not immediately report the shooting, which Mehr said took place in Kahrizak, which is on the southern outskirts of Tehran.

The reported shooting is the latest to strike Iran.

In July, a soldier opened fire on his comrades, killing three and wounding six at a military base in the town of Abyek, some 62 miles (100 kilometers) west of Tehran. The assailant reportedly shot himself in the incident, but survived and was taken to a nearby hospital.