Report says Islamic State extremists using mainstream media

A report based on a translated Islamic State group document says the extremists consider mainstream media to be an effective weapon for spreading its message

The International Center for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence in London said Monday that IS has a multi-pronged media strategy to gain support that includes launching media "projectiles."

The report by senior researcher Charlie Winter is based on a 55-page document published by Islamic State last year. It finds effective use of mainstream media, "if leveraged correctly," can have more "far-reaching" power than the most powerful bombs.

The report says the militants' strategy depends on offering a positive, coherent narrative about its self-proclaimed caliphate and is based on the belief that propaganda production and dissemination is at times more important than military battles.