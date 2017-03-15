Report: Israel has established 'apartheid regime'

A report published by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia concludes that Israel has established an "apartheid regime" is drawing criticism from the U.N. and Israeli officials.

The report was released Wednesday in Beirut by ESCWA. Its authors conclude that "Israel has established an apartheid regime that systematically institutionalizes racial oppression and domination of the Palestinian people as a whole.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon issued a statement condemning the report.

"The attempt to smear and falsely label the only true democracy in the Middle East by creating a false analogy is despicable and constitutes a blatant lie," he said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, when asked about the report, said it was published without any prior consultations with the U.N. Secretariat and its views do not reflect those of the secretary-general.