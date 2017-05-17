Report: Norwegian-British man released from Congo prison

A man with dual Norwegian and British citizenship who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Congo has been freed, a Norwegian newspaper reported Wednesday

The Verdens Gang newspaper said Joshua French had been released. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said he might be on his way to Norway.

French in 2014 was found guilty of strangling his former friend Tjostolv Moland, who was found dead in his cell. Both were found guilty in 2009 of murdering their driver in Congo.

Congolese Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba told NRK in February that French would be pardoned this year.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Facebook she and Foreign Minister Borge Brende planned a news conference on the matter later in the day. "This is a matter that has engaged and affected us many in recent years," Solberg said.

In London, the Foreign Office had no immediate comment.

French's mother, Kari Hilde French, declined to comment on the case, Norway's news agency NTB said.

On her blog, she wrote May 7 that her 35-year-old son's health in recent years had been "very bad." She said he had been hospitalized several times, most recently in 2016 for five and a half months.

"Our greatest wish is to get Joshua French home alive before it is too late," she wrote.