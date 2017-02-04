Report: Romania Government May Back Down on Misconduct Law

The chairman of Romania's governing party on Saturday suggested that the government could back down in the face of massive protests against an ordinance which would decriminalize official misconduct.

In the first suggestion of a concession floated by the center-left government since the crisis broke out last month, party chairman Liviu Dragnea said in an interview with DC News he would meet Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu to "propose a solution."

"We can possibly talk about repealing the decree if the prime minister agrees," Dragnea said.

Dragnea controls the government, and he will have the final word on a measure from which he could directly benefit.

His comments on Saturday are likely designed to temper huge anti-government protests planned for Sunday night, predicted to be the largest the country has seen since communism collapsed.

Dragnea, chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party, is banned by law from serving as prime minister because he was handed a two-year prison sentence in April 2016 for vote rigging, which he says is unfair. The decree could allow him to be prime minister as his supporters want.

The government has come under huge pressure at home and abroad to repeal the decree, which would water down the country's anti-corruption fight.

On Saturday, thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree.