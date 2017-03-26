Report: South Korean prosecutors push to arrest ex-leader

Media reports say that South Korean prosecutors have decided to ask a court issue a warrant to arrest former President Park Geun-hye on corruption allegations.

Yonhap news agency reported Monday that prosecutors reached the decision after they grilled Park last week over suspicions she colluded with a jailed confidante to extort from companies and allowed the friend to secretly interfere with state affairs.

A Seoul prosecution office couldn't immediately confirm the report.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

The Constitutional Court removed Park from office in earlier March, three months after she was impeached by lawmakers over the allegations.