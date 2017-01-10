Reports: Assailant Killed in Attempted Attack in Turkey

Police on Tuesday killed an assailant who tried to attack the police station in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, Turkish media reports said. A police officer was wounded in the shooting.

Two suspected accomplices are believed to have fled and police were trying to catch them, private NTV station said, citing local journalists.

The attacker fired on police at the entrance of the station, and police fired back, NTV said.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said bomb disposal squads were called to the scene in case the dead attacker had a bomb on him.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of attacks that have been blamed on Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group.

The country is still grappling with the aftermath of a failed coup in July that has been blamed on a movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

Last week, a policeman and a courthouse employee were killed in an attack near a courthouse in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city. The two attackers, who detonated an explosives-laden vehicle, were also killed in a shootout with police. Turkish authorities said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was behind that attack.

The courthouse attack came just days after 39 people were killed in a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. The IS group claimed that attack which it said was a reprisal for Turkey's military operations in Syria.