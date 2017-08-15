Reports: Turkey detains Interpol-sought Belgian IS suspect

Turkish media reports say police in Istanbul have apprehended a suspected Islamic State group militant wanted by Interpol.

State-run Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that the Belgian national was detained in an anti-terrorism operation last week.

Hurriyet newspaper identified the man as Mehdi A. and said authorities believe he arrived in Istanbul to carry out a "sensational act."

The paper's online edition said the suspect was sought by Interpol for the past three years and was allegedly in charge of French-speaking militants within IS. The man joined IS in Syria together with his wife and children in 2014, according to the report.

Police in Istanbul wouldn't comment on the reports.

Turkey has endured multiple deadly bombing attacks since 2015, blamed on IS or Kurdish militants.