Rights group: Halt Egypt aid over video showing executions

An international rights group is urging suspension of military aid to Egypt after video leaked by an Islamist TV channel showed troops appearing to carry out cold-blooded executions of detainees in the northern Sinai Peninsula, where the army is embroiled in battles with the Islamic State militant movement.

Human Rights Watch on Friday said two men in the video belong to a militia that helps the army against IS. The group says members of Egyptian military intelligence are shown directing executions before placing rifles next to bodies to depict the dead as militants killed in a raid.

Egypt's army spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Human Rights Watch deputy Middle East director Joe Stork calls the killings "outrageous" and says Egypt's counterterrorism campaign in Sinai "is out of control."