Rights Group: Saudi-Led Forces Used Brazilian Bombs in Yemen

An international rights group says it found evidence that a Saudi-led coalition used Brazilian-made rockets carrying cluster bombs when it targeted schools in northern Yemen earlier this month.

Human Rights Watch said Friday that the Dec. 6 airstrikes on Saada killed two people. The attack came a day after Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the United States abstained from a U.N. vote to ban the use of cluster munitions.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Yemen's Houthi rebels since March 2015.

Earlier this week, the coalition said it would stop using British-made cluster bombs after Amnesty International and other groups raised concerns about civilian casualties.

HRW said it has documented the use of seven types of cluster munitions in Yemen, made in the U.S., Britain and Brazil.