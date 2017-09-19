Rights groups critical of Myanmar leader's Rohingya speech

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — Sep 19, 2017, 4:15 AM ET
A supporter holds the portrait of Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar national flag as he watches live broadcasting of a televised speech to the nation by Suu Kyi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Suu Kyi is defending The Associated Press
A supporter holds the portrait of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar national flag as he watches live broadcasting of a televised speech to the nation by Suu Kyi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Suu Kyi is defending her country against international criticism over a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims by saying most of their villages remain intact, and that it's important to understand why conflict did not break out everywhere. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Rights groups are critical of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's defense of her country's conduct in violence that has driven out more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims, but some observers are glad that she invited diplomats to travel to northern Rakhine state to see for themselves.

Suu Kyi said Tuesday that most Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that "more than 50 percent of their villages were intact."

She says the government is working to restore normalcy. Rohingya, however, blame government forces for driving them out.

Amnesty International regional director James Gomez accused Suu Kyi of "a mix of untruths and victim-blaming."

But Andrew Kirkwood of the United Nations' Office for Project services said it was positive that Suu Kyi welcomed the international community to parts of northern Rakhine.