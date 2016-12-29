Rio Police Say Greek Ambassador to Brazil Missing

Rio de Janeiro police say they are investigating the disappearance of Greece's ambassador to Brazil.

A statement from the police on Thursday says Kyriakos Amoiridis was last seen Monday night, though it didn't say where.

Neither Greece's Embassy in capital of Brasilia nor the Greek consulate in Rio replied to The Associated Press' request for information on the ambassador's whereabouts.

According to the website of Greece's Embassy, Amoiridis started his career as diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece's top diplomat in Brazil in 2016. He earlier was Greece's ambassador to Libya and worked as consul in Rio.