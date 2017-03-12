Romania: 2,000 march in support of anti-corruption fight

About 2,000 people have gathered in the Romanian capital to offer support to the anti-corruption authority and protest a proposal to grant amnesty to prisoners convicted of graft.

Protesters assembled outside government offices Sunday evening and later marched through the capital, waving Romanian flags yelling "Resignation!" and "We won't give up!" and "You thieves!"

The protest came after weeks of major demonstrations that were sparked after the center-left government passed a now-rescinded government decree in January that would have decriminalized some official misconduct. The proposal will now be subject to a parliamentary debate.

Last week, a lawmaker from the ruling Social Democratic Party said he wanted to introduce legislation that would grant an amnesty to people convicted of corruption. Premier Sorin Grindeanu said he disagreed with the proposal.