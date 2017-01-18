Romanian Government Wants to Pardon Thousands of Prisoners

Romania's government is proposing to pardon thousands of prisoners, saying the move is needed to reduce overcrowding in prisons. The surprise move, which would not require the approval of parliament or the president, provoked sharp criticism from the opposition.

The justice ministry published a draft plan on Wednesday, surprising Romania's top prosecutor and opposition politicians.

The proposal could affect 2,500 prisoners — primarily those with sentences under five years, except for those convicted of crimes of a sexual nature, violence or corruption.

Prisoners over 60, pregnant women and inmates with young children would see their sentences halved, regardless of their conviction.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu wants to implement the measure through an emergency ordinance that would bypass parliament and would not require the president's signature.

Raluca Turcan, leader of the opposition Liberal Party, accused the government of trying to sneak the measure in. She called it "an abuse of trust, an act that favors the criminal, an act against the general public."

Among those who could benefit from the measure are the chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, handed a two-year suspended sentence in 2016 for vote rigging. He is currently banned from being prime minister due to his conviction, something he says is unfair.

Media mogul Dan Voiculescu, a government supporter, is another possible beneficiary. The 70-year-old is currently is serving a 10-year sentence for money laundering.

General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar criticized the proposal, saying it lacked transparency and had not been discussed publicly.