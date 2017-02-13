Romania: Parliament approves anti-graft referendum

Romania's Parliament has agreed to hold a referendum on public support for fighting official corruption.

All 310 lawmakers present voted Monday in favor of the proposal by President Klaus Iohannis, a strong supporter of the country's anti-graft drive.

It was not clear what question will be presented to voters, but the referendum was seen as a way to bolster support for the ongoing fight against corruption.

Romania has seen its biggest anti-government protests since the end of communism in the weeks since the center-left government issued a decree diluting anti-corruption laws.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the decree, but nightly demonstrations have continued to draw large crowds demanding resignation of the government that assumed power last month.

Protests have taken place in Bucharest, the capital, and large cities around the country.