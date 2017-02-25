Thousands rally in Romania to back beleaguered govt

Thousands of people turned out for a pro-government rally Saturday in southern Romania, hoping to boost the popularity of the center-left government following massive anti-corruption protests.

Braving the pouring rain, supporters of the ruling Social Democratic Party gathered in the town of Targoviste, a party stronghold, and sang patriotic songs to voice their support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu's two-month-old government.

Supporters waved Romanian flags and banners reading "My vote counts" and "We dare to believe in Romania."

An ISSPOL survey published on Feb. 14 showed support for the Social Democrats had dropped to 31 percent, down from 46 percent in the election.

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of Romanians have demonstrated across the country after Grindeanu decriminalized some forms of official misconduct. He eventually withdrew the emergency decree, but protests demanding that Romania keep up the fight against corruption have continued.