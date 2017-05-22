Romanian court nixes request to put bishop under home arrest

A Romanian court on Monday rejected a request by anti-corruption prosecutors to place under house arrest Teodosie, the Romanian Orthodox Archbishop of Tomis, who is suspected of defrauding the European Union.

The Constanta Court of Appeal ruled that Teodosie, the most senior cleric to be investigated in Romania, should remain under judicial control, but did not need to be put under house arrest. The ruling can be appealed.

Anti-corruption prosecutors say Teodosie and four others used "false, inexact or incomplete documents and statements" from 2010-2016 to the Agency for Payments and Intervention on Agriculture which made payments of 1.393 million lei ($342,000) of EU funds for a 300-hectare (740-acre) farm they falsely claimed was used for wine-making. He denies wrongdoing and exclaimed: "The devil wishes me ill!"

Prosecutors asked for Teodosie to be put under house arrest, claiming he had violated the terms of his judicial control.

Teodosie's lawyer, Maria Vasii, says the document used by prosecutors contains a wrong date.