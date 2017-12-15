Romanian king's funeral sees family feuds in the spotlight

BUCHAREST, Romania — Dec 15, 2017, 4:57 AM ET
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014 file picture, Romania's former King Michael waves to supporters during an appearance at the Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest, Romania. Thousands of Romanians on Thursday Dec. 14, 2017 paid their respects to the late King Michael I whose coffin is lying in state at the Royal Palace before his funeral this weekend. Michael, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died Dec. 5 in Switzerland at age 96. (AP Photo/Octav Ganea, File)

The death of the late King Michael is a solemn and sad time for many Romanians, but beyond the tears it's proving a colorful — and awkward family reunion.

Michael, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died Dec. 5 in Switzerland at age 96.

The king was known for his modesty and commitment to Romania.

However, family feuds are also in the spotlight before Saturday's funeral.

Back for the funeral, Irina Walker, one of Michael's five daughters, lost her royal title after she was involved in illegal cockfighting.

And Grandson Nicholas Medforth-Mills, who has laid flowers, was disinherited in 2015 after reports he fathered an illegitimate child.

Prince Paul, an estranged nephew, on trial for money laundering, also paid his respects.

