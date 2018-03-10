Romania's ruling party meets with critics and fans outside

Protesters rallied in Romania's capital as the ruling Social Democracy party opened a member congress Saturday amid criticism of the government and the party chairman's leadership.

Dozens of demonstrators — as well as hundreds of supporters — gathered outside the building in Bucharest where some 4,000 party members will elect 16 deputy presidents and a deputy leader.

Supporters watched the meeting broadcast on a screen while protesters yelled "You thieves!" and called the Social Democrats "the red plague." Police briefly detained and fined three people for disturbing public order.

Party Chairman Liviu Dragnea initially planned to seek a vote of support at the congress, but gave up the idea after some party members claimed he had arbitrarily changed party rules.

Two candidates running for the post of deputy leader withdrew from the party election later Saturday to protest the way the congress was run, leaving only Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, a Dragnea ally, in the race.

Dragnea can't be Romanian's prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote rigging. Prosecutors launched a separate probe, charging him with embezzling European Union funds. He denies wrongdoing.

The left-wing party retains its traditional base of support, but has been criticized for appointing three prime ministers in one year and for a tax overhaul that shifted responsibility for social security taxes from employers to employees.