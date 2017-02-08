Russia Deploys Air Defense Missiles for Massive Drills

The Russian military has deployed its air defense missiles around Moscow as part of massive drills, to practice response to an air attack.

The Defense Ministry said S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems were involved in the drills Wednesday.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told foreign military attaches that the maneuvers launched Tuesday involve 45,000 troops, about 150 aircraft and 200 air defense missile systems.

Fomin said that that air defense missiles were also airlifted to the southern shooting range of Ashuluk for target practice.

The maneuvers are the latest in a steady series of war games intended to strengthen the Russian military's readiness. Despite the nation's economic downturn, the Kremlin has continued to spend big on military training and weapons modernization amid tensions with the West over the Ukrainian crisis.