Russian Consul in Athens Found Dead; No Signs of Foul Play

Greek police say the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.

A consular employee found the body of 54-year-old Consul Andrey Malanin at his apartment in the Greek capital on Monday.

Police say a coroner will examine the body, while the police homicide department also is investigating the death due to Malanin's diplomatic status.

Police say the body bore no visible injuries and the apartment did not appear to have been burglarized.

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a riot police officer while speaking at a photo exhibit in Ankara last month.