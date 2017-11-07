Russian journalist goes on air for 1st time since attack

MOSCOW — Nov 7, 2017, 4:09 AM ET
In this handout photo released by Ekho Moskvy radio station shows journalist Tatyana Felgenhauer taking a rest after recovering in a hospital, during her first day back at the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station office in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Tatyana Felgenhauer, a top host and deputy editor-in-chief at Ekho Moskvy, Russia's only independent news radio station, who was stabbed in the throat on Monday, Oct. 23 2017, back to the work. (Alexei Venediktov, Echo Moskby via AP)

A Russian radio journalist who was stabbed in the throat by an attacker has gone on air for the first time since the assault that nearly killed her.

Tatyana Felgenhauer, a top host and deputy editor-in-chief at Ekho Moskvy, Russia's only independent news radio station, spent hours in a medically induced coma following last month's attack at the station's studios in central Moscow. The Investigative Committee has identified the assailant as a 48-year-old man with Russian and Israeli citizenship. After being apprehended, he told investigators he had been in "telepathic contact with Felgenhauer" for five years.

Felgenhauer made an appearance on Ekho Moskvy's morning show on Monday. She said she still faces lengthy rehabilitation and that she has been assigned a bodyguard.