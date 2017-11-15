Russian lawmakers approve bill targeting foreign media

MOSCOW — Nov 15, 2017, 3:06 AM ET
FILE - In this file photo taken dated Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Russian state-funded TV channel RT has registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)

Russian lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.

Wednesday's move by the parliament's lower house is a rapid quid pro quo response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government.

Lawmaker Leonid Levin said the bill will provide a tool for the Justice Ministry to designate international media outlets as foreign agents. Once registered, they will face requirements currently applied to foreign-funded non-governmental organizations.

The bill will go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.

U.S. intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a Kremlin tool to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.

