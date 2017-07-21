Russian who met Trump Jr. represented intelligence agency

The Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia's intelligence agency.

Donald Trump's eldest son, his son-in-law and then-campaign manager met Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016 after being promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton. Veselnitskaya denied having any ties to the Russian government, although the man who arranged the meeting said she had the information from Russia's prosecutor general.

Court filings from 2011 and 2012 obtained by The Associated Press show Veselnitskaya representing Military Unit 55002 — run by the FSB, Russia's main intelligence agency — in a dispute over property rights. The court ruled in favor of the Federal Property Agency, which sought to regain ownership of a building occupied by the military unit.