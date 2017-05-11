Russian opposition leader returns home after eye surgery

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has returned home after surgery in Spain to fix his eye that was damaged in an attack.

Navalny suffered a severe chemical burn in his right eye last month when an attacker doused him with green antiseptic. His supporters identified the attacker as a pro-government activist. Police have failed to track him down.

Navalny urged his supporters in a YouTube video broadcast Thursday to attend anti-corruption rallies next month. He said the demonstrations are planned in 147 Russian cities.

The opposition leader intends to run for president next year. He said he would continue to travel widely to open his campaign offices.

Navalny, who was operated on at a Barcelona clinic, says doctors expect the vision in his injured eye to be restored in several months.