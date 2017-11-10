Russian parliament mulls response to US move on broadcaster

Russian lawmakers say they are planning a quick approval of legal amendments that would allow a quid pro quo response to a U.S. demand to the Russian government-funded broadcaster RT to register as a foreign agent.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Friday the lower house of parliament will amend the law on foreign agents to include foreign media. Deputy speaker Sergei Neverov said the amendments would also refer to social networks.

RT said Thursday it will meet the Justice Department's demand to register as a foreign agent to avoid the arrest of the channel's American director and the freezing of its accounts.

The U.S. intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a tool for the Kremlin to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.