Russian security agency detains 69 members of Islamic group

Russia's top domestic security agency says it has detained 69 suspected members of an outlawed Islamic group during a raid near Moscow.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the suspects belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, a global Sunni Islamic missionary movement that has been banned in Russia as an extremist group.

The FSB said it detained the suspected group members during Tuesday's raid and confiscated the group's literature. It said natives of formerly Soviet Central Asian nations led the Moscow cell of the group.

The raid follows a series of arrests of suspects accused of involvement in radical and extremist Islamic groups in Russia.